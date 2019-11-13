Engagio and Bombora Partner to Operationalize Intent Data
Engagio, a provider of business-to-business marketing engagement software, is partnering with Bombora, a provider of B2B intent data, to bring about a product integration that combines first-party engagement data and third-party intent insight to measure active demand for accounts, prioritize accounts that need action by sales, and orchestrate the right plays across channels.
Engagio's integration with Bombora aims to help marketers launch multichannel plays for in-market accounts, identify opportunities to drive post-sale expansion with new products, send alerts to sales when target accounts show purchase intent, and map where accounts are in the buying journey. Also, by combining intent with engagement data, companies can activate ads only for accounts that are not already engaging with the company directly.
"With our integration with Bombora, marketers now have the ability to make intent data instantly actionable by combining it with our engagement data and multichannel orchestration capabilities," said Jon Miller, CEO of Engagio, in a statement. "We are thrilled that this partnership allows our customers to take advantage of intent data in a seamless way so they can win new business and drive account growth at scale."
"B2B brands are adopting intent data en masse because the ROI is proven," said Erik Matlick, CEO and co-founder of Bombora, in a statement. "Having the best quality data, however, is not enough. The ability to act on and truly operationalize intent data is a prerequisite to improving sales and marketing performance. Our integration with Engagio brings that capability to the forefront and is a leap forward for the market."
All Engagio customers can now select up to 50 topics to track and will receive up to 10 in-market accounts a week for free. Engagio customers with paid Bombora subscriptions will receive the integration for all of their accounts automatically. Engagio customers can still leverage Engagio and manually import intent data from other providers as well.
"Engagio's platform helps us monitor and take action on our first-party intent: engagement on our site, results from marketing campaigns, and sales conversations," said Alex Peterson, senior manager of operations at Ping Identity, in a statement. "Bombora's data gives us a much broader view of intent across the B2B internet, identifying interest before the prospective client engages directly with us. Combining these signals within Engagio's platform will help our prospecting team prioritize the right accounts to convert into sales conversations and eliminate manual work needed to action this data."
