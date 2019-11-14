ZoomInfo Acquires Komiko
ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, has acquired Komiko and will integrate its technology into the ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Designed to accelerate the sales pipeline with analytics, Komiko's artificial intelligence-powered CRM automation, playbooks, and predictive analytics will be released as ZoomInfo InboxAI.
As a function of ZoomInfo InboxAI, Komiko's technology can capture contact and activity data buried deep in the email inboxes and calendars of sales representatives. That data is then populated within the CRM system of record, triggering alerts and generating analytics to supporting renewals, managing new business pipelines, and giving a 360-degree view of customers, prospects, and partners.
"Organizations are realizing that how they manage and leverage data is a strategic function that can accelerate or inhibit lead, pipeline, and revenue generation," said Henry Schuck, founder and CEO of ZoomInfo, in a statement. "While our offering is a SaaS platform for GTM, we feel ZoomInfo is in the business of helping marketing and sales people hit their numbers. So when we see an opportunity to build or buy additional capabilities essential to strengthen that edge, as we did with Komiko, it's an easy decision."
"The Komiko team is extremely happy to be joining the ZoomInfo family," said Hal Howard, co-founder of Komiko, in a statement. "We are excited to present the new ZoomInfo InboxAI product offering to our combined customers. The combination of Komiko's AI and ZoomInfo's world class data assets will offer unparalleled insights and drive better results for every sales and marketing organization that adopts the platform."