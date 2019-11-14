ZoomInfo Acquires Komiko

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, has acquired Komiko and will integrate its technology into the ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Designed to accelerate the sales pipeline with analytics, Komiko's artificial intelligence-powered CRM automation, playbooks, and predictive analytics will be released as ZoomInfo InboxAI.

As a function of ZoomInfo InboxAI, Komiko's technology can capture contact and activity data buried deep in the email inboxes and calendars of sales representatives. That data is then populated within the CRM system of record, triggering alerts and generating analytics to supporting renewals, managing new business pipelines, and giving a 360-degree view of customers, prospects, and partners.