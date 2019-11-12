Arria NLG Launches Arria Answers Conversational AI

Arria NLG today introduced Arria Answers, conversational artificial intelligence that lets people access and converse with their data through voice assistants.

By linking its natural language generation platform to Alexa for Business and other voice platforms, Arria has created another channel that provides contextual commentary and supports business intelligence.

"Timely access to insight is a distinct competitive advantage for executive leaders in any industry," said Lyndsee Manna, senior vice president of Arria NLG, in a statement "Further extending your ability to communicate with your dashboard, Arria Answers will dynamically generate answers to your questions, complementing the value of your existing dashboard by providing actionable insights in natural language. "For corporate and financial reporting, natural language generation is a perfect complement to business intelligence tools that not only extends the reach of analytics, but also increases data-literacy across an enterprise," she added.

Arria NLG turns data into voice and/or written narratives using artificial intelligence to combine advanced language analytics with computational linguistics and structured data and adding context to data visuals. It delves into large quantities of numerical data to identify patterns, translating records into natural-sounding words and sentences.