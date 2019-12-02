Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service



NICE inContact named a Leader and achieves highest and furthest overall position for ability to execute and completeness of vision in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America. This is the fifth consecutive year NICE inContact has been named a Leader in the North American Magic Quadrant.

Download a copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant report to learn more about:

Gartner’s independent evaluation of the Contact Center as a Service market

Why NICE inContact continues to be named a Leader

Vendor strengths and cautions to aid in your buying process

We believe this recognition confirms our focus on delivering the world’s most complete cloud contact center platform, CXone, built to help contact centers provide exceptional customer experiences with efficiency and personalization.

NICE inContact also recognized as a first-time Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CCaaS, Western Europe, receiving the furthest position for Completeness of Vision.

Further evaluated on key capabilities and multiple contact center use cases for product and services robustness, NICE inContact (CXone) received highest scores in 4 out of 5 use cases in 2019 Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Contact Center as a Service.