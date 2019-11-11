Viewbix Awarded a Patent for Interactive Video
Viewbix, a provider of video analytics and engagement platforms, has received a U.S. patent for its video commerce technology.
The patent, No. 10,467,684, relates to techniques that enable businesses to configure their video players to incorporate interactivity functions, such as calls to action, call or chat requests, requests for information, social media update requests, and more, into their video publishing and delivery workflows.
"The granting of this patent further validates the capabilities of our industry-leading video technologies and recognizes the vision that Viewbix has had since its founding," said Hillel Scheinfeld, co-founder and chief operations officer at Viewbix, in a statement. "By obtaining the patent, we want to elevate the usage of call-to-action solutions within video players. As more consumers are watching videos across various platforms, we gain a unique data set to truly understand audience engagement as well as offer a transformative experience where the viewer can proceed on their consumer journey without ever leaving the channel."