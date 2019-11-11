Viewbix Awarded a Patent for Interactive Video

Viewbix, a provider of video analytics and engagement platforms, has received a U.S. patent for its video commerce technology.

The patent, No. 10,467,684, relates to techniques that enable businesses to configure their video players to incorporate interactivity functions, such as calls to action, call or chat requests, requests for information, social media update requests, and more, into their video publishing and delivery workflows.