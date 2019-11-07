DoubleVerify Acquires Ad-Juster
DoubleVerify, provider of a platform for digital media measurement and analytics, has acquired Ad-Juster, a cloud-based reporting and analytics platform for digital publishers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Ad-Juster reporting and analytics platform unifies massive volumes of publishers' advertising inventory and sales data from thousands of integrations with third-party servers and programmatic demand platforms.
"Ad-Juster brings a proven market solution, a premium customer base, and a talented team of product, engineering, and client-serving professionals," said Wayne Gattinella, DoubleVerify's CEO, in a statement. "Combining our two companies will create a holistic measurement and analytics solution across the entire digital ecosystem, joining the Ad-Juster data platform for sell-side partners with the DV platform for buy-side partners."
"We are proud to become a part of the DoubleVerify organization and are excited to expand our breadth of publisher solutions globally," said Dennis Clerke, general manager of the Ad-Juster business unit, in a statement. "Only Ad-Juster and DoubleVerify have access to the unique and comprehensive data that enables us to provide full lifecycle analytics for digital publishers."
Related Articles
DoubleVerify Acquires Zentrick
20 Feb 2019
DoubleVerify acquires digital video technology company Zentrick to help companies improve video ad delivery.