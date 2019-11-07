Sigstr and Drift Integrate Chat into Email

Marketing technology firms Drift and Sigstr today announced an integration that will provide marketers with more advanced targeting and enterprise functionality.

The Sigstr/Drift integration supports hundreds of simultaneous campaigns, delivers Microsoft Outlook support, allows users to jump into chats straight from email signature banners, and generates performance analytics on how many chats and CQLs users have generated through email signatures.

As part of the integration, there is a new section in the Sigstr signature builder that allows specific users with Drift accounts to include chat with me or chat with us buttons in every email they send.