Qualtrics Adds to BrandXM

Qualtrics, a customer experience management company, has added capabilities to BrandXM to help companies share insights, integrate social media touchpoints for continuous monitoring of online presence, and access complementary data sets to understand the impact of marketing investments.

New features added to BrandXM include the following:

Integrated social media touchpoints for continuous monitoring of social media outlets, consumer reviews, online publications, and more;

Integration with online panel providers and built-in data quality checks;

Enterprise-grade governance features to securely share insights across the organization; and

Complementary datasets, such as marking spend, customer satisfaction, and sales data, integrated with experience data such as consumer sentiment, and brand metrics to enable deeper insights.