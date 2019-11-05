Qualtrics Adds to BrandXM
Qualtrics, a customer experience management company, has added capabilities to BrandXM to help companies share insights, integrate social media touchpoints for continuous monitoring of online presence, and access complementary data sets to understand the impact of marketing investments.
New features added to BrandXM include the following:
- Integrated social media touchpoints for continuous monitoring of social media outlets, consumer reviews, online publications, and more;
- Integration with online panel providers and built-in data quality checks;
- Enterprise-grade governance features to securely share insights across the organization; and
- Complementary datasets, such as marking spend, customer satisfaction, and sales data, integrated with experience data such as consumer sentiment, and brand metrics to enable deeper insights.
"New capabilities added to BrandXM give businesses a holistic view of how consumers are experiencing their brand. Companies can now monitor key touchpoints, connect instantly with target audiences via online panels, and securely share insights across their organizations," said Kelly Waldher, executive vice president of BrandXM at Qualtrics, in a statement. "Qualtrics BrandXM helps organizations identify brand experience gaps, prioritize which actions will help them connect with customers, and predict which investments will help them outpace competitors and drive business growth."