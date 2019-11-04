InsideSales.com Rebrands as XANT

InsideSales.com today changed its corporate identity to XANT, a play on the word cognizant, which the company says embodies how its data and platform makes sales organizations "all-knowing."

Along with the rebrand, XANT is expanding its recently introduced Revenue Acceleration Cloud beyond sales to marketing and account management teams. The Revenue Acceleration Cloud enables teams to build closeable pipeline and expand customer revenue.