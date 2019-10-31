WorkWise Releases OnContact CRM 10.6

WorkWise, a CRM and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software developer, released OnContact CRM 10.6, with customer service enhancements designed to help manage and resolve customer inquiries and issues, deliver accurate solutions, maximize productivity, and share product information and instructions among departments and employees. CRM 10.6 also includes both application and workflow designers as well as a Knowledge Library.

OnContact CRM 10.6 lets users track questions through cases and manage product alterations and enhancements. CRM 10.6's improved dashboard also includes a new Tags; feature that allows businesses to categorize their contacts, companies, and opportunities for increased organization and stronger opportunity tracking.

OnContact's Knowledge Library provides a repository to store and share company content, including images, literature, FAQs and solutions, for both business and customer usage. The self-help solution is accessible across organization departments and published content is made available to customers within OnContact's customer portal.

"WorkWise is thrilled to announce the release of OnContact CRM 10.6, which enhances the customer experience with dynamic customer service functions that can be shared across departments, encouraging communication and collaboration," said WorkWise President and CEO Wayne Wedell in a statement. "The new features in CRM 10.6 provide information customer service teams need to deliver accurate solutions, resolve issues quicker, and maximize the type of service that customers require today."

Additional CRM 10.6 features include the following: