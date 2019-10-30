Bpm'online Rebrands as Creatio

Bpm'online, a business software company offering process automation and CRM systems, today changed its corporate name and product line to Creatio to better reflect its goal of creating a world where any business idea could be automated in minutes.

In a company statement, the company noted that the new corporate identity "reflects our strong belief that everyone will become a developer, able to automate ideas and create custom solutions in minutes, without coding."

The new name was launched in the sky today via a skydiving performance involving 160 bpm'online employees, including CEO and Managing Partner Katherine Kostereva