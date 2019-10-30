Bpm'online Rebrands as Creatio
Bpm'online, a business software company offering process automation and CRM systems, today changed its corporate name and product line to Creatio to better reflect its goal of creating a world where any business idea could be automated in minutes.
In a company statement, the company noted that the new corporate identity "reflects our strong belief that everyone will become a developer, able to automate ideas and create custom solutions in minutes, without coding."
The new name was launched in the sky today via a skydiving performance involving 160 bpm'online employees, including CEO and Managing Partner Katherine Kostereva
"We wanted our renaming announcement to be truly one of a kind. While brainstorming for a creative way to reveal our new name, we came up with the idea of launching it in the sky. The whole team loved the idea so much that we accepted it immediately," Kostereva said in a statement. "We were expecting a couple of employees to want to skydive, but were happily surprised to find out that over 160 of our own staff were eager to participate. I was so inspired that I joined in too."