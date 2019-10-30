Brainshark Adds Text Training to Sales Coaching

Brainshark, a provider of cloud-based sales enablement and readiness solutions, has enhanced its sales readiness platform with text-based coaching activities to help employees improve their written communication skills.

"So much of the communication between sellers and buyers is written—via email, even via text," said Brendan Cournoyer, vice president of marketing at Brainshark, in a statement. "Cutting-and-pasting often falls short. Reps need to be able to tailor responses to each unique interaction to move deals forward, and they need to be precise in their language to avoid misunderstandings. Our new coaching enhancements give client-facing teams even greater flexibility to ensure their reps are prepared to always say the right things, no matter how those messages are delivered."

With these new text-based capabilities, managers can engineer and assign activities to assess written communications, like asking reps to personalize a prospecting email based on industry news, craft a mock email response to a pricing question, respond to a specific competitive objection and more. Reps receive email and mobile push notifications from Brainshark letting them know they have an activity to complete. Reps submit their written responses through Brainshark's system, and then coaches, managers, and peers can provide feedback, evaluating each response's tone, consistency, persuasiveness, and more, with star-based ratings and fields for written input.

In addition to text-based coaching activities, Brainshark is also releasing these other platform enhancements: