UserTesting Acquires TruthLab

UserTesting has acquired Truthlab, a provider of machine learning-based video analysis. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Using intelligent insights, UserTesting customers will now be able to identify and extract the moments that matter from videos.

"With Truthlab's deep experience in machine learning, combined with UserTesting's market leadership in customer experience and human insight, more companies will be empowered to build customer empathy into their business strategies through automated, intelligent insight extraction," said Patrick Donnelly, CEO of Truthlab, in a statement. "This acquisition will accelerate the delivery of machine learning logic in the UserTesting platform and will give our users access to richer data and more intelligent insights," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting, in a statement. "UserTesting is building the smartest human insight platform on the market by providing added value through automatic video insight delivery and with a recommendation engine that is both actionable and intelligent."

The TruthLab deal follows UserTesting's acquisition of UserMuse earlier this year.