TapClicks Acquires Megalytic

TapClicks, a provider of marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow, and order management, has acquired Megalytic, a provider of client reporting and dashboard solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Megalytic will now feature access to the hundreds of proprietary data connectors included in the TapClicks MarketPlace.

"Megalytic's beauty is in its simplicity and power. While automating the tedious, repetitive task of client reporting, it allows users to create beautiful, engaging, and interactive dashboards that are loved by clients, management, and other marketing stakeholders alike," said Colby West, president of TapClicks, in a statement. "We are excited to bring Megalytic into the TapClicks ecosystem to give marketers a robust but streamlined reporting solution that seamlessly integrates with the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform suite of intelligence capabilities." "TapClicks' AI and machine learning technologies are making major advancements to tackle marketing's big data challenges and meet the needs of advertisers, marketers, and sales teams from agencies, brands, and media companies across the industry," said Mark Hansen, Megalytic's founder and CEO who will join TapClicks as vice president of data product, in a statement. "I look forward to building on TapClicks' innovation as we bring to market more sophisticated solutions for advanced attribution, lead scoring, and trend analysis to optimize performance and the marketing mix."

As Megalytic is integrated into the TapClicks ecosystem, the company will add new data connectors to both platforms. Existing Megalytic customers will also have access to exclusive upgrade options to the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform.

The Megalytic acquisition is just the latest deal TapClicks has made this year. Others were iSpionage, StatX.