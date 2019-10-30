Cloudinary Launches AI-Enabled Video Management Platform
Cloudinary, a media management platform provider, has enhanced its video management solution, including new artificial intelligence capabilities to accelerate the entire video workflow process and help companies improve customer experience and engagement.
Cloudinary's new video capabilities allow users to do the following:
- Automate for format and quality at scale by automating the process to select the right codecs, formats, and quality;
- Optimize video content for mobile and social with deep learning capabilities that dynamically re-frame landscape mode videos to any aspect ratio requested on-the-fly with intelligent content-aware cropping;
- Add video to product pages in minutes;
- Simplify search, improve team workflows, and optimize storage with AI-based auto-tagging, structured metadata, and advanced search capabilities; and
- Manage user-generated content by automating functions like cropping, resizing, branding, overlays, quality, and more.
"The exponential growth of online video content calls for an entirely new approach to video management. Video bandwidth on the Cloudinary platform has tripled over the last few months, underscoring the increased demand for video-rich experiences," said Nadav Soferman, co-founder and chief product officer at Cloudinary, in a statement. "Companies understand the power video holds, yet most continue to face obstacles when it comes to creating and delivering engaging video content at the pace and scale required to compete. Developers and marketers deserve a fresh approach, and our solution addresses today's needs by utilizing AI to automate tedious and time-consuming tasks so brands can more easily deliver the kinds of dynamic video experiences that convert."