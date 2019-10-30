Cloudinary Launches AI-Enabled Video Management Platform

Cloudinary, a media management platform provider, has enhanced its video management solution, including new artificial intelligence capabilities to accelerate the entire video workflow process and help companies improve customer experience and engagement.

Cloudinary's new video capabilities allow users to do the following:

Automate for format and quality at scale by automating the process to select the right codecs, formats, and quality;

Optimize video content for mobile and social with deep learning capabilities that dynamically re-frame landscape mode videos to any aspect ratio requested on-the-fly with intelligent content-aware cropping;

Add video to product pages in minutes;

Simplify search, improve team workflows, and optimize storage with AI-based auto-tagging, structured metadata, and advanced search capabilities; and

Manage user-generated content by automating functions like cropping, resizing, branding, overlays, quality, and more.