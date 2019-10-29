SparkPost to Acquire eDataSource

Email services provider SparkPost plans to acquire eDataSouce, a provider of email deliverability solutions and performance insights. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The eDataSource acquisition will allow SparkPost to deliver an integrated email sending and real-time analytics platform.

According to SparkPost research, nearly two-thirds of marketers view email as the most important revenue-driving channel for their business. However, many marketers leave substantial revenue on the table by failing to optimize the email sending layer. Nearly one in five emails never reach their intended recipients, often due to poor engagement management, sender reputation, and outdated email lists.

"The industry has long accepted a certain level of lost subscribers, however those stakes are considerably higher based on some of the email provider changes over the last few years. Today, a miss at the sending layer will result in a significant hit to a marketer's total acquisition costs and can be avoided by making small adjustments," said Rich Harris, CEO of SparkPost, in a statement. "By combining forces, we can now integrate insights with your sending for direct action and measurement. Our two companies coming together solves this problem."

SparkPost will power eDataSources Inbox Tracker, layering in an email data footprint and sending platform. New capabilities will include automatic seeding and real-time blacklist alerting that is weighted to actual sending patterns.

The blended offering will also deliver enhanced predictive inbox performance insights, included an illustration of how emails are performing in the context of larger marketing campaigns.