Optimove Introduces Optidata

Optimove today launched Optidata, a database infrastructure that enables real-time access and activation of all customer data by combining large-scale batch processing with an event streaming framework.

With Optidata, companies can share unified data with any internal system, leverage it to power proprietary models, and access it to create any custom attribute desired. It is also capable of pulling static tables, stored in isolated data systems, to connect all sources through live streams of data.