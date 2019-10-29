Optimove Introduces Optidata
Optimove today launched Optidata, a database infrastructure that enables real-time access and activation of all customer data by combining large-scale batch processing with an event streaming framework.
With Optidata, companies can share unified data with any internal system, leverage it to power proprietary models, and access it to create any custom attribute desired. It is also capable of pulling static tables, stored in isolated data systems, to connect all sources through live streams of data.
"Optimove has always prided itself on providing smart marketing teams with the technology they need to build emotionally intelligent relationships with their customers. Optidata is a long-awaited innovation that enables marketers to leverage and visualize real-time customer data within a [customer data platform], ensuring the right customers get the right messages, through the right channels, every time," said Optimove CEO and founder Pini Yakuel in a statement.