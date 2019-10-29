SutiSoft Releases SutiCRM 7.7

SutiSoft, a provider of cloud-based mobile business management solutions, has released version 7.7 of SutiCRM, its online customer management software.

Among the additions to this version of SutiCRM is an automated push notifications feature that alerts users to tasks from the SutiCRM native app.

Users can also now schedule campaigns for specific dates and time zones. With the new Test Campaigns feature, they can evaluate how campaigns will look. With the Reschedule Campaign feature, they can reschedule campaigns by updating the date and time fields.

In addition, new charts and reports have been added in various modules. These include Email Activity Report in Campaign module, Leads by Source in Lead module, and more. Users can generate reports based on team performance, activity, conversion, and more. An Export Charts functionality has also been added.