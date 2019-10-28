Hootsuite Partners with Proofpoint on Social Media Compliance Solution

Hootsuite, a social media management solutions provider, has partnered with Proofpoint, a security and compliance company, to launch a real-time compliance verification feature for composing and publishing social media content.

The solution is geared toward customers within regulated industries to ensure compliance in their social media communications. With this feature, social media posts created within Hootsuite will be automatically screened. As users compose social media messages, they are alerted in real time, while they type, to common compliance policy violations. In the event of violations, the ability to post is automatically disabled until the user fixes the errors. This provides real-time guidance with clear instructions, similar to how a spell checker works.

"Driving this kind of customer-focused innovation is integral to delivering on our promise of helping customers strategically grow their brands, businesses, and customer relationships with social," said Ryan Donovan, senior vice president of product and technology at Hootsuite, in a statement. "This feature will put up the guardrails and give our customers in regulated industries the confidence to empower their people to capitalize on the power of social media to achieve their business objectives, particularly around social selling." "Advanced, real-time social media compliance functionality is a critical need for all organizations that operate in regulated industries," said Dan Nadir, vice president of digital risk and compliance solutions at Proofpoint, in a statement. "In partnership with Hootsuite, our predictive compliance feature educates regulated users on compliance policies and eliminates the need for supervisors to review messages manually. It will create efficiencies for organizations in regulated industries who can now leverage all of the advantages of social media."

Hootsuite Enterprise customers who also subscribe to Proofpoint Social Syndicate can now access the predictive compliance feature within Hootsuite's social suite.