Moblico Partners with Znode
Moblico, a mobile relationship company, is partnering with Znode, providers of an ecommerce platform, to combine mobile marketing and ecommerce solutions.
Moblico offers a number of marketing communication solutions, such as mobile apps, business texting, and geo-based mobile advertising. Znode is an ecommerce platform used by manufacturers and distributors.
"We are excited to partner with a platform that really solves a lot of the problems we see in the B2B ecommerce space," said Pierre Barbeau, co-founder and CEO of Moblico, in a statement. "Znode's scalable and future-facing technology in partnership with Moblico helps solve those problems."
"Moblico perfectly compliments Znode, and we are thrilled to work with them," said Tom Flierl, vice president of marketing and business development at Amla Commerce, parent company of Znode, in a statement. "They are a leader in the mobile communication industry, and our partnership is designed to serve distributors and manufacturers."