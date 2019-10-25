MaritzCX Partners with LivingLens

MaritzCX has integrated the LivingLens video intelligence platform within its experience management platform and artificial intelligence (AI) suite, bringing video showreels and AI to custome feedback.

"There's little that is more powerful than seeing actual customers relay their feedback and then making it available to front-line teams and executives to act," said Mike Sinoway, president and CEO of MaritzCX, in a statement. "Pairing the strength of LivingLens' video with the power of our experience management platform gives businesses access to new visual data to influence experience decisions, increase loyalty, and improve ROI."

The solution uses artificial intelligence, including machine learning, transcription, advanced facial emotional recognition, and object recognition, to unlock information stored within video content. All content is time stamped. Transcribed video verbatims can also be fed into the MaritzCX platform's text analytics engine for further categorization, dynamic modeling, and sentiment, emotion, and intent analysis.

Customers around the globe can provide feedback via their webcams or mobile devices, and content can be captured and analyzed in any language.