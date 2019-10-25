Hearsay Systems Launches Biometric and PIN App Security

Hearsay Systems, a provider of digital communications and workflow solutions for the financial services industry, has added biometric and PIN-based security features to its Hearsay Relate voice, text messaging, and advisor workflow product across both iOS and Android devices.

"As the rise of attacks on mobile devices coincide with the broadening of corporate device policies, Hearsay is at the forefront of security, providing another layer of protection and advancing FINRA's cybersecurity recommendations," said Alex Falls, vice president of product at Hearsay Systems, in a statement. "Advisors increasingly conduct business over mobile devices. They want to be connected at all times but have no desire to use a different device for work than they do for personal communications. Hearsay's latest advancements ensure that they don't have to choose between toggling devices and maintaining the integrity of client data and interactions."

Hearsay Relate provides a dedicated mobile business number for compliant texting and cellular calling on all web and mobile devices. Every call and text are automatically logged. The Relate application can also trigger click-to-call or compliant SMS.

With the latest security enhancements, Hearsay Relate uses the device's preferred security method?facial recognition, fingerprint or PIN?to unlock for the user, providing nearly instant access to secure conversations. This also ensures that sensitive data stored within the Relate application is protected behind an additional wall of security while preventing sensitive data from being accessed if a device is compromised.