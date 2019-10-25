BirdEye Integrates with Encompass by Ellie Mae
BirdEye, a customer experience software provider, is partnering and integrating with Ellie Mae, enabling lenders using Ellie Mae's Encompass digital mortgage solution to automatically send review requests to their clients after transactions are completed.
BirdEye's suite of products includes review monitoring, review generation, review marketing, customer referrals, customer surveys, social media management, customer support ticketing, online listings management, webchat, business insights and competitive benchmarking.
"BirdEye is delighted to partner with Ellie Mae," said David Tulkin, director of business development at BirdEye, in a statement. "Our secure, seamless integration with Encompass by Ellie Mae enables our clients to automatically collect customer feedback and grow their business. We look forward to a long, successful relationship with Ellie Mae."