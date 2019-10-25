BirdEye Integrates with Encompass by Ellie Mae

BirdEye, a customer experience software provider, is partnering and integrating with Ellie Mae, enabling lenders using Ellie Mae's Encompass digital mortgage solution to automatically send review requests to their clients after transactions are completed.

BirdEye's suite of products includes review monitoring, review generation, review marketing, customer referrals, customer surveys, social media management, customer support ticketing, online listings management, webchat, business insights and competitive benchmarking.