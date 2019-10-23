Adobe Extends Digital Experience Product Portfolio for SMBs

Adobe today launched versions of Magento Commerce, Marketo Engage, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Sign, and Creative Cloud for Teams specifically for small and mid-sized businesses and created an organization within its Digital Experience business to support the unique needs of those companies.

"Rapidly growing brands, regardless of a company's size or budget, are increasingly making technology investments that level the playing field in terms of the experience they deliver to customers," said Gary Specter, vice president and global head of go-to-market strategies for commercial business at Adobe, in a statement. "The acquisitions of Magento and Marketo helped Adobe gain a deeper understanding of the unique needs of commercial businesses, allowing us to extend our enterprise-grade applications down market and bring the modern infrastructure to run a digital business to companies of any size."