MaritzCX Announces AI Suite of Products

MaritzCX, a provider of experience management solutions, has launched a suite of products that leverage artificial intelligence and are integrated within its platform.

Thesolutions powering the AI capabilities within the MaritzCX Platform include the following:?

iSAT (Implied Satisfaction) Predictive Modeling, a surveying tool that leverages AI and machine learning to calculate satisfaction scores for non-respondents;

Advanced Churn Modeling, which helps identify at-risk customers;

Text Analytics AI for categorization, dynamic modeling, sentiment, emotion, and intent detection in free-form verbatim customer comments or other unstructured data; ?

Spotlight Data Mining to analyze patterns in datasets and highlight areas that can help improve key metrics;

SmartProbe, which automatically probes customers on various aspects of their responses during digital surveys; and

Virtual assistant technology and experience-based chatbot survey data collection technologieswithin MaritzCX's Experience Labs.

"The experience market is quickly evolving from measurement to action, and from predictive to prescriptive," said Mike Sinoway, president and CEO of MaritzCX, in a statement. "We have woven AI and machine learning into our solutions so that experience practitioners, in-field users, and front-line employees can take meaningful actions for the customer."

All of these AI tools can be incorporated through Maritz's CXWorkflow, a proprietary data automation and management tool.