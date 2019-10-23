LionOBytes Integrates with Constant Contact, Mailchimp, and QuickBooks

LionOBytes has integrated its flagship CRM product, LionO360, with email marketing solutions Constant Contact and Mailchimp and accounting software QuickBooks.

Integrating Constant Contact and MailChimp with LionO360 enables users to view and manage email marketing campaigns and subscriber lists directly from LionO360 and import contacts from the CRM directly into either email application. LionO360 users can also target specific markets, create automated lists, and track campaigns.

With the LionO360 QuickBooks integration, users can automatically create invoices and packing lists, generate inventory and sales reports, expedite reordering, and provide real-time data on field and customer service management. All activities performed in LionO360 are immediately reflected in QuickBooks.

"Companies often use disparate systems to run different parts of their business. This approach requires the management of multiple solutions that often aren't compatible and offer little value on scalability, shareability, and customer insights," said Arun Upadhyay, CEO and founder of LionOBytes, in a statement. "By providing Constant Contact, Mailchimp, and QuickBooks integration in LionO360, small to mid-sized businesses can leverage our CRM to manage these applications in one platform, as well as benefit from its additional features that reduce task redundancies, improve process efficiency, and increase business productivity."

LionO360 includes sales automation, warehouse management, customer service management, field representative management, and route management all in one platform.