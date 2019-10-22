Speakeasy Introduces Nerv, an AI Engine for Customer Intent

Speakeasy AI today released Nerv, a speech-to-intent machine learning solution that works seamlessly within Speakeasy's AI solution, including Amplify customer journey reporting.

Nerv empowers Speakeasy AI users to tailor audio intent recognition by creating machine learning models tailored to their specific customer populations. This means how customers talk, what they discuss, and what they need will inform how voice AI is enabled, improved upon, and created. The resulting solution provided by Speakeasy AI emulates the training of a human call center agent, but via automated self-learning.

Nerv's AI also creates custom transcription models to deliver entity extraction capabilities. These transcription models are created via Scriber.