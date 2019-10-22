Speakeasy Introduces Nerv, an AI Engine for Customer Intent
Speakeasy AI today released Nerv, a speech-to-intent machine learning solution that works seamlessly within Speakeasy's AI solution, including Amplify customer journey reporting.
Nerv empowers Speakeasy AI users to tailor audio intent recognition by creating machine learning models tailored to their specific customer populations. This means how customers talk, what they discuss, and what they need will inform how voice AI is enabled, improved upon, and created. The resulting solution provided by Speakeasy AI emulates the training of a human call center agent, but via automated self-learning.
Nerv's AI also creates custom transcription models to deliver entity extraction capabilities. These transcription models are created via Scriber.
"We set out to create the world's most advanced audio neural network with as much art as science," said Moshe Villaizan, chief technology officer at Speakeasy, in a statement. "Nerv, including Scriber, enables a voice AI solution that truly becomes a subject matter expert for customers in their own voices, which provides a powerful foundation of trust between AI and the business it serves."
"Voice AI is finally ready to live up to the promise of audio machine learning based on voice of the customer," said Speakeasy CEO Frank Schneider in a statement. "Moshe and our team have raised the bar with Nerv by creating self-learning AI that will drive the industry forward and most importantly, serve our customers and their customers' needs."
