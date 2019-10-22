AnswersAnywhere Integrates with ServiceMax Go

AnswersAnywhere, a provider of knowledge management solutions for field service organizations, has integrated with ServiceMax Go and added usage analytics and security controls to its platform.

"From inside ServiceMax Go, a field service engineer can call hundreds or thousands of pages of relevant parts and service knowledge simply by pushing the integrated AnswersAnywhere button," said Bo Wandell, vice president of AnswersAnywhere, in a statement.

John Stetic, senior vice president of innovation and independent software vendor partnerships at ServiceMax, said AnswersAnywhere is a seamless complement to ServiceMax.

"Our ServiceMax customers are large companies servicing complex assets supported by hundreds of field service engineers around the globe," he said. "Productivity and efficiency dramatically improve when field service technicians are provided with the right tools and information via ServiceMax and integrated parts and technical product knowledge from AnswersAnywhere, enabling successful service execution."

AnswersAnywhere for ServiceMax v3.0 also includes new analytics that track and report every interaction with a field service knowledge base.

"Field service executives want to understand how parts catalogs and service knowledge are being leveraged in the field so they can draw correlations between usage and achievement of key performance indicators," Wandell said. "If AnswersAnywhere Analytics uncovers that the top 20 percent best-performing field service engineers also are the most frequent users of the field service knowledge base, that's an important piece of the puzzle when trying to figure out how to make the remaining 80 percent more efficient."

AnswersAnywhere also released security functionality called Knowledge Segmentation, aimed at companies that employ third-party service providers. Knowledge Segmentation allows field service managers to control access to parts and service knowledge based on audience. Access can be limited to specific products or a much larger subset. Additionally, organizations can create expiration dates that allow individuals to access information for a certain length of time, even if the information has been downloaded to a mobile device.