Lead411 Offers Email/SMS Automation with Reach

Lead411 has launched Reach, which allows businesses to send email and SMS messaging directly from the Lead411 platform.

With Reach, Lead411 customers can do the following:

Setup automated email and or SMS message cadences;

Create custom templates;

Add contacts directly from the Lead411 platform from the advanced search or trigger pages;

Track replies and opens;

Create custom tasks;

Follow up on social platforms;

Keep notes; and

Export data to CRM systems.

"Our persistent goal at Lead411 has always been to provide our customers with the most accurate and comprehensive data available in the marketplace," said Thomas Blue, founder and CEO of Lead411, in a statement. "As we look for ways to improve our customer processes, we found that adding the ability to send email/SMS cadences within the Lead411 platform was a natural addition to help save our customers valuable time utilizing outreach tools and resources."

Lead411 is offering Reach as an add-on to a Basic, Pro, or Enterprise subscription at the price of $75, $100, and $125 per seat, respectively.