MessageGears Now Supports Google's AMP for Email
MessageGears' cross-channel messaging platform now supports Google's AMP for Email, allowing senders to include AMP components inside emails.
MessageGears has also enriched its message previewing capabilities to validate AMP content within the message, enabling users to see if messages can successfully be sent with AMP content before mailings go out.
"AMP now enables all-new email experiences, like being able to submit RSVPs to events, fill out questionnaires, browse catalogs, or respond to comments right within the email," wrote the Google AMP team in introducing the product earlier this year. "Emails can also stay up to date, displaying the freshest content from comment threads or the latest recommendations."
For MessageGears, adding AMP capabilities was an easy decision.
"Seeing the potential of AMP for Email, we've been really excited about supporting it in our platform," MessageGears' chief product officer, Dan Roy, said in a statement. "It's one of the most interesting innovations in email technology in a long time. We can't wait to see some of the amazing ways marketers are going to be able to use AMP to enhance the inbox experience and change the way people think about email."
Related Articles
MessageGears Partners with Airship
30 Apr 2019
Partnership brings Airship's advanced mobile engagement together with MessageGears' email and orchestration.
MessageGears Integrates with Snowflake
25 Sep 2019
The integration connects MessageGears and Snowflake to improve access to live, real-time data for personalization and orchestration of cross-channel messaging campaigns.