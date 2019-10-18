MessageGears Now Supports Google's AMP for Email

MessageGears' cross-channel messaging platform now supports Google's AMP for Email, allowing senders to include AMP components inside emails.

MessageGears has also enriched its message previewing capabilities to validate AMP content within the message, enabling users to see if messages can successfully be sent with AMP content before mailings go out.

"AMP now enables all-new email experiences, like being able to submit RSVPs to events, fill out questionnaires, browse catalogs, or respond to comments right within the email," wrote the Google AMP team in introducing the product earlier this year. "Emails can also stay up to date, displaying the freshest content from comment threads or the latest recommendations."

For MessageGears, adding AMP capabilities was an easy decision.