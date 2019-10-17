FocusVision Adds to the Decipher Survey Platform

FocusVision, a provider of survey and customer insights software, has added to its Decipher survey platform, enabling users to upload Microsoft Word questionnaires straight into Decipher.

Once Word documents are uploaded, Decipher's new artificial intelligence-driven technology suggests the right question types and formats to deliver the best results from survey questions.

Also new to the platform are ready-to-use survey templates and the addition of Sample Marketplace, where users can shop from an ecosystem of survey sample providers, right within Decipher.