FocusVision Adds to the Decipher Survey Platform
FocusVision, a provider of survey and customer insights software, has added to its Decipher survey platform, enabling users to upload Microsoft Word questionnaires straight into Decipher.
Once Word documents are uploaded, Decipher's new artificial intelligence-driven technology suggests the right question types and formats to deliver the best results from survey questions.
Also new to the platform are ready-to-use survey templates and the addition of Sample Marketplace, where users can shop from an ecosystem of survey sample providers, right within Decipher.
"We're committed to supporting scalable, faster solutions by using artificial intelligence and machine learning that significantly improves the research process," said Zlatko Vucetic, CEO of FocusVision, in a statement. "With the ever-increasing need for data-driven business decisions, we want to ensure we're helping our customers spend more time on the human aspects of the data that can be used to create best-in-class customer experiences."
"To meet the fast-evolving needs to democratize research and enable all teams regardless of size or programming ability, we've used our experience and expertise to make it easier and faster to field surveys so insights can be collected and analyzed in near-real time," said Zoe Dowling, senior vice president of research at FocusVision, in a statement. "With an integrated platform, FocusVision Decipher ensures the entire collection and analysis process is as accessible and seamless as possible for users."