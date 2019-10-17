Bluecore Launches Bluecore Site

Bluecore, a retail marketing technology company, has launched Bluecore Site, allowing retailers to provide an individualized and consistent experience for consumers as they move between email and website.

The company conducted early pilots of Bluecore Site with 40 retailers who have implemented it to personalize their email capture campaigns and synchronize their product recommendations and offers across their emails and ecommerce sites. Early users are seeing up to 94 percent increase in revenue, an 87 percent increase in click-through rates, and four times as many conversions.

Bluecore Site features include the following:

Mirrored product recommendations, providing shoppers the same personalized product recommendations in emails and websites.

Personalized email capture through campaigns that are personalized to incentivize each individual with the offer predicted to be most appealing to that person in return for inputting their emails.

Personalized on-site product recommendations for returning visitors that are relevant to what they've shopped for previously, or are predicted to be interested in next, based on their behavior onsite over one or multiple sessions, in addition to their known Bluecore affinities.

Personalized exit prevention, with personalized messages as consumers leave a retailer's site based on known behaviors, affinities, and buying patterns.

"Forward-thinking retailers have already adopted a direct-to-consumer mindset. They're not only giving consumers a direct way to buy their products, they're becoming digitally fluid, or ensuring that each channel is unified under one individual experience per consumer," said Fayez Mohamood, co-founder and CEO of Bluecore, in a statement. "The launch of Bluecore Communicate made us acutely aware of the need to bridge the experience shoppers were having on email with the experience they were having once they landed on a brand's site. Addressing this disconnect will have an outsized influence not only on shoppers, but on retailers' ability to increase their customer retention and lifetime value."

Bluecore Site follows the launch of Bluecore Communicate in February. The company has one more product that it plans to introduce under the Bluecore retail marketing platform in the next few months.