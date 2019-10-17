Zendesk Introduces Partner Program

Zendesk has started the Zendesk Partner Program, creating a global ecosystem of partners to help Zendesk users deliver a better customer experience. The program rewards partners based on competencies and results with a comprehensive certification program and incentives.

"Customer expectations are at an all-time high, and we do our best work helping our customers meet their customers' expectations when we work hand in hand with our partners," said Ricardo Moreno, vice president of worldwide partners at Zendesk, in a statement. "We recognize that significant evolutions are underway in the traditional partner model, and we look forward to growing our partner ecosystem and helping our partners deliver better customer experiences."

The new partner program operates across three tiers that are organized based on the overall capabilities and contributions of partners across all types of business models