Tatango Partners with Exago for Business Intelligence Capabilities

Tatango, a provider of mass text messaging software, has partnered with Exago, a provider of end-to-end embedded analytics and reporting, to strengthen its analytics capabilities around text message marketing.

The addition of Exago' self-service reporting and analytics to Tatango's software provides ad hoc operational reporting and interactive dashboards for a view of mobile messaging campaigns at every touchpoint.

"The level of sophistication of these reporting capabilities is unlike anything that the text message marketing industry currently offers. With this kind of data, Tatango clients can make smarter decisions, faster, about their messaging strategies. Now, Tatango clients will have access to the industry's most granular, powerful insights, at their own fingertips, any time they want," said Tatango CEO Derek Johnson in a statement. "We look forward to working alongside the Tatango team and playing a part in the growth of the marketing technology industry at large. Exago BI will give Tatango users the information and insight they need, when they need it, to ultimately generate the highest return on their mobile messaging investments," said Exago's CEO and co-founder, Mike Brody, in a statement.

Tatango clients will have access to the new business intelligence suite early next year.