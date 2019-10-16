Gathr Lab Launches Living Audience

Marketing technology startup Gathr Lab today introduced Living Audience, an audience management platform (AMP).

"Location and audience data have been the Wild West, with a lack of transparency, privacy, and a black-box approach," said Aubriana Lopez, chief innovator at Gathr Lab, in a statement. "The market is ready for a renewed confidence in the ad tech space, where clients can power up untapped, high-quality data to confidently reach very customized audiences across all devices without sacrificing privacy. Born from a company that has worn a white hat in the industry, Gathr Lab is placing consumer privacy and anonymity at the forefront of every solution and product we deliver. Data integrity is the DNA of our company."

Living Audience simplifies complex first- and third-party data tied to billions of devices. Marketers can use either mobile advertising IDs or IP addresses to provide actionable location and audience intelligence.

Delivered as a self-service or managed-service solution, Living Audience improves engagement by allowing marketers to do the following:

Build custom audiences at scale and reach them across any device;

Develop look-alike modeling;

Conduct audience analysis within one platform; and

Push creative to their preferred programmatic activation partners or bring the data into their own environments.

Chalk Digital was one of the first companies to use Living Audience.