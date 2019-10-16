ClickDimensions Launches Intelligent Dashboards

ClickDimensions, a marketing technology and services provider for Microsoft Dynamics, is releasing Intelligent Dashboards, a marketing analytics platform using technologies ClickDimensions gained when it acquired Sweetspot, a marketing intelligence platform, earlier this year.

ClickDimensions Intelligent Dashboards is a comprehensive set of pre-built marketing dashboards that integrate marketing data sources with CRM and sales data to provide a complete picture of marketing and sales performance.

"Having a single view of which sales and marketing activities are driving results is a significant challenge for marketers today, particularly for those that don't work for enterprise-level businesses. With ClickDimensions Intelligent Dashboards, we aim to solve that challenge for all marketers, regardless of the size of their organization," said ClickDimensions CEO Mike Dickerson in a statement. "With the new Intelligent Dashboards, ClickDimensions adds the next critical component in our marketing cloud."

Within ClickDimensions Intelligent Dashboards, customers will have access to 12 marketing and sales dashboards tracking more than 150 best practice key performance indicators across their marketing automation, CRM, web, social, and advertising channels.

Now in private preview, Intelligent Dashboards will be generally available to all ClickDimensions and Microsoft Dynamics users later this year.