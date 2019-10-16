Phone2Action Partners with Blackbaud
Phone2Action, providers of a digital advocacy platform that connects citizens to lawmakers, is joining the Blackbaud Partner Network as a Blackbaud Technology Partner.
This new integration will enable organizations to use the Phone2Action platform with their Blackbaud solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online and Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, to engage in high-impact advocacy. Blackbaud Luminate Online is a comprehensive cloud solution for engaging constituents, and this planned integration with Phone2Action will extend its core advocacy functionality.
Phone2Action tools connect constituents to lawmakers and regulatory agencies more than 38 times every minute. The platform offers advanced advocacy solutions, such as text messaging, customizable templates, and stakeholder management.
Clients like the National Parks Conservation Association, >Earthjustice, and The Alzheimer's Impact Movement are already using Phone2Action and Blackbaud solutions together.
"We have worked with Blackbaud for years and added Phone2Action last year," said Zach Ragbourn, director of digital communications at the National Parks Conservation Association, in a statement. "Since then, we have seen a major boost in our campaigns. We are now operating a best-of-breed system: Phone2Action for advocacy and Blackbaud for fundraising, marketing and everything else."
"Blackbaud's reach and innovation in the world of social good is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to be joining the Blackbaud Partner Network," said Jeb Ory, CEO and co-founder of Phone2Action, in a statement. "Together, Phone2Action and Blackbaud will provide tens of thousands of organizations with modern tools to better engage their stakeholders in fundraising and advocacy. The result is more effective campaigns and real societal change."
"Phone2Action brings advanced advocacy capabilities to the Blackbaud network," said Vince Menzione, vice president of partner eEcosystem and aAlliances at Blackbaud, in a statement. "Our mission is to provide cloud software, services, expertise, and data intelligence that empower and connect people to drive impact for social good. By bringing Phone2Action into our Partner Network, together, we will enable some very powerful grassroots action."