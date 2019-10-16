Phone2Action Partners with Blackbaud

Phone2Action, providers of a digital advocacy platform that connects citizens to lawmakers, is joining the Blackbaud Partner Network as a Blackbaud Technology Partner.

This new integration will enable organizations to use the Phone2Action platform with their Blackbaud solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online and Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, to engage in high-impact advocacy. Blackbaud Luminate Online is a comprehensive cloud solution for engaging constituents, and this planned integration with Phone2Action will extend its core advocacy functionality.

Phone2Action tools connect constituents to lawmakers and regulatory agencies more than 38 times every minute. The platform offers advanced advocacy solutions, such as text messaging, customizable templates, and stakeholder management.

Clients like the National Parks Conservation Association, >Earthjustice, and The Alzheimer's Impact Movement are already using Phone2Action and Blackbaud solutions together.