Bazaarvoice Launches Insights and Reports Applications

Bazaarvoice, a provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, has released Insights and Reports, two applications to help companies interpret and take action on customer feedback from customer ratings, reviews, and questions.

With pre-built and customizable reporting tools and smarter insight capabilities, Bazaarvoice clients can tap into UGC data to understand product performance, customer sentiment, competitive benchmarking, and more.

"User-generated content is a gold mine of information; our best-in-class clients often improve their products, website content, and broader marketing tactics based on what their customers say in product reviews," said Lucas Tieleman, senior vice president of product management at Bazaarvoice, in a statement. "Our goal is to uncover this competitive advantage for clients by providing an automated, scalable way to glean and prioritize customer trends, get immediate access to insights, and make smarter business decisions."

Bazaarvoice Insights offers the following:

Machine learning to analyze and surface product and UGC program performance data and consumer sentiment;

Industry benchmarks sourced from Bazaarvoice's network of clients;

UGC collection, to help users evaluate the health of native UGC collection tactics with program-level data like average daily submitted reviews and review rejection rate;

UGC coverage, to help users understand which percentage of products have zero reviews, which products have unanswered questions, which popular products have few reviews, and more;

Product performance, to help users identify and resolve areas for improvement across the product catalog with data on median product rating, products with low average ratings, and unanswered low-rated reviews;

Consumer sentiment, to help users understand how shoppers feel about the entire customer experience with positive and negative sentiment analysis on product quality, price, shipping, customer service, and more; and

Recommended actions to remedy or improve the outcome of each takeaway.

Bazaarvoice's Reports application provides business-focused templates that can be customized and shared with colleagues.

The new Vendor Scorecard report template provides an additional layer of strategic intelligence specifically designed for merchandising organizations at retailers. This report allows retailers to gauge UGC performance by brand, category, or individual SKU. Armed with this data, retail merchants and buyers can identify top performers and areas for improvement across their vendors.