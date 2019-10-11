Talkwalker Introduces Customer Data +

Talkwalker, a social listening and analytics company, has released Customer Data +, a feature that allows companies to analyze customer conversations from owned data sources.

The Talkwalker platform now runs analysis on first-party text data, such as customer service emails, chats, surveys, and call center transcripts. The artificial intelligence-powered Consumer Insights feature expands on Talkwalker's social media and web data capabilities.