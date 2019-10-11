Talkwalker Introduces Customer Data +
Talkwalker, a social listening and analytics company, has released Customer Data +, a feature that allows companies to analyze customer conversations from owned data sources.
The Talkwalker platform now runs analysis on first-party text data, such as customer service emails, chats, surveys, and call center transcripts. The artificial intelligence-powered Consumer Insights feature expands on Talkwalker's social media and web data capabilities.
"We've created an industry-leading social listening and analytics tool that allows companies to see how customers engage with them across social and the web," said Christophe Folschette, co-founder and global sales director at Talkwalker, in a statement. "Customer Data + goes a step further by using Talkwalker's AI Engine to run analysis on a company's first-party text data and offer a complete picture of multiple data streams."
"Customer Data + understands and analyzes engagement at scale from both social media and customer experience. Our AI Engine's deep learning algorithms do the hard work. You reap the benefits," added Todd Grossman, Talkwalker Americas' CEO, in a statement.