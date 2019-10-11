NewsCred Unveils Marketing Work Requests

NewsCred, a content marketing platform (CMP) provider, has released Marketing Work Requests (MWR), a work management solution purpose-built for marketing.

Designed to help triage, route, and manage ad-hoc work, MWR lets marketers receive and fulfill inbound requests from other functions of the organization. It provides an intelligent intake solution seamlessly integrated with the NewsCred CMP, allowing teams to collectively prioritize and collaborate on tasks.

"We support some of the world's best, most modern marketing organizations, but one trend we continue to see is the negative impact that ad-hoc work can have on a team's ability to execute against planned, growth-oriented campaigns," said Shafqat Islam, co-founder and CEO of NewsCred, in a statement. "By giving marketing teams a way to centralize, prioritize, and manage these one-off requests within their existing, day-to-day workflows, we can bring order to the chaos of inbound work, accelerate turnaround times, and help our customers free resources to focus on more strategic initiatives."

Marketing Work Requests's full suite of capabilities includes the following: