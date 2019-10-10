LivePerson Launches LiveIntent

LivePerson, a provider of conversational commerce, today launched LiveIntent to help companies detect, analyze, and resolve customer intents in real time.

LiveIntent surfaces and measures intents instantly in consumer conversations over SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, RCS, Apple Business Chat, and other popular messaging channels. Powered by natural language understanding, LiveIntent analyzes conversations with bot and human agents as they happen.

LiveIntent is part of the LiveEngage platform for conversational commerce. With it, companies can do the following:

Identify and define a specific set of relevant intents to categorize the ways customers ask for what they want;

Analyze bot and human agent conversations by intent in a real-time dashboard, with both topline insights and the ability to drill down into full conversation histories;

Identify which intents to automate with LivePerson's bot-building platform, Conversation Builder; and

Detect intents that are being incorrectly routed and enact new routing policies with LivePerson's Maven AI-powered routing solution.

"The faster you understand what your customers want from your brand, the faster you can meet their needs," said Joe Bradley, chief scientist at LivePerson, in a statement. "This is not just another text analytics suite. LiveIntent is integrated into our conversational platform to allow you to take action immediately."

Companies can enable LiveIntent via self-service, fast-start development kits (for financial services, e-commerce, and telco brands), or custom implementation.