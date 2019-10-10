IgnitionOne Partners with Enplug to Spearhead Personalization

IgnitionOne, a marketing technology and services provider, has partnered with digital signage software company Enplug to enable companies to leverage customer intelligence to personalize the in-store experience.

With IgnitionOne's Customer Intelligence Platform, retailers can adapt their in-store signage in real time, creating customizable customer experiences tailored to shopper preferences, seasonal trends, and regional differences.