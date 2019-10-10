IgnitionOne Partners with Enplug to Spearhead Personalization
IgnitionOne, a marketing technology and services provider, has partnered with digital signage software company Enplug to enable companies to leverage customer intelligence to personalize the in-store experience.
With IgnitionOne's Customer Intelligence Platform, retailers can adapt their in-store signage in real time, creating customizable customer experiences tailored to shopper preferences, seasonal trends, and regional differences.
"Brands are always looking for opportunities to have a leg up on their competition," said Nanxi Liu, CEO of Enplug, in a statement. "We partnered with IgnitionOne because we know customers value personalization, and, for the first time, marketers will be able to fuse the online with the offline to create a truly customized experience, giving brands the competitive edge they've been looking for."
"We are dedicated to providing our clients with the right technology to achieve their bottom-line business goals," said Christopher Hansen, chief operations officer at IgnitionOne, in a statement. "And from working closely with our clients, it's clear customer experience is no longer just a trend but a driving force behind business strategies. Our partnership with Enplug allows us to extend our expertise and capabilities offline to create a fully personalized in-store customer experience, a first within the industry."