Campaign Monitor Acquires Conversio, Launches CM Commerce for Email Marketing

Campaign Monitor, a provider of email marketing software and a part of the CM Group, acquired e-commerce platform provider Conversio and rolled its technologies into a new offering called CM Commerce, a platform to help companies create automated email campaigns. Terms of the acquisition deal were not disclosed.

"Conversio is one of the most highly rated and highly reviewed applications in the Shopify store," said Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group, in a statement. "Bringing them into the CM Group portfolio as CM Commerce is another step towards our strategy of having an ideal solution for every marketer and organization. With this acquisition, we now have an offering for ecommerce businesses at each stage of their growth journey, beginning with CM Commerce and continuing with Sailthru as they expand their business and increase in sophistication."

CM Commerce integrates with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Big Commerce, and lets small business owners integrate their storefronts with the platform. Features include abandoned cart emails, post-purchase surveys, and product reviews. Additionally, the platform guides users through campaign development with pre-built workflows for a wide range of email marketing tactics and lets them track key ecommerce metrics like conversion performance, list growth, and average order value.