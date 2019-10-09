Campaign Monitor Acquires Conversio, Launches CM Commerce for Email Marketing

Campaign Monitor, a provider of email marketing software and a part of the CM Group, acquired e-commerce platform provider Conversio and rolled its technologies into a new offering called CM Commerce, a platform to help companies create automated email campaigns. Terms of the acquisition deal were not disclosed.
"Conversio is one of the most highly rated and highly reviewed applications in the Shopify store," said Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group, in a statement. "Bringing them into the CM Group portfolio as CM Commerce is another step towards our strategy of having an ideal solution for every marketer and organization. With this acquisition, we now have an offering for ecommerce businesses at each stage of their growth journey, beginning with CM Commerce and continuing with Sailthru as they expand their business and increase in sophistication."
CM Commerce integrates with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Big Commerce, and lets small business owners integrate their storefronts with the platform. Features include abandoned cart emails, post-purchase surveys, and product reviews. Additionally, the platform guides users through campaign development with pre-built workflows for a wide range of email marketing tactics and lets them track key ecommerce metrics like conversion performance, list growth, and average order value.
"Small business owners, especially those who rely on ecommerce to drive sales, are often boot-strapping their businesses. They typically don't have access to expert marketing resources. CM Commerce is here to change that," said Cody Bender, chief product officer at CM Group, in a statement. "We set out to make it as easy as possible for ecommerce businesses to get started with email marketing. Between the turnkey integrations we offer with the most popular ecommerce platforms and a library of ecommerce-focused pre-built campaigns, businesses can start sending email campaigns almost immediately."
"CM Commerce has been a game-changer for a small company like ours where our marketing team is just two people. With the pre-built workflows and email automation, CM Commerce allows me to focus on running our business without needing to worry about our email because it runs itself," said Aron Schoenfeld, CEO of Cafe Joe USA, in a statement. "Once we connected our Shopify account and activated the CM Commerce tools, our overall conversion rate shot up by 60 percent. We've seen a $58 return on investment for every dollar spent."