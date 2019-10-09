250ok Integrates with Google Postmaster Tools

250ok, an email analytics and deliverability platform, now integrates with Google Postmaster Tools to gather Google postmaster data across IP addresses and domains and analyze all Gmail deliverability signals at once.

The Google Postmaster Tools integration is available now for all 250ok customers as a part of their suite of email deliverability tools. Once access to sending domains is established, up to four months of Gmail performance data can be backfilled into 250ok and passed through to customers in a flexible reporting interface and API. 250ok's integration enables marketers to monitor performance across multiple IP addresses and sending domains at once.

"Every sender wanted this feature since Google first introduced Postmaster Tools," said Alex Griffis, senior vice president of product at 250ok, in a statement. "Before now, it was very challenging to monitor Gmail performance across multiple IP addresses and domains. This integration provides more context into Gmail delivery in a single report, helping senders understand exactly what is causing problems in tandem with other Gmail delivery and reputation metrics available in 250ok's platform."

In addition to API access and reporting across multiple domains and IP addresses, customers will soon be able to create custom dashboard widgets, reports, and alerting based on Gmail performance.

This announcement follows Validation as the latest addition to 250ok's expanding platform, joining its suite of pre-send, deployment and post-completion analytics.