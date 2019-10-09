OutboundEngine Launches Social Ads for SMBs

OutboundEngine, a marketing technology startup, has launched OutboundEngine Social Ads, a platform to help small and midsized businesses set up, manage, and target ads on Facebook and Instagram.

"Half of SMBs fail within five years, and social media has become one of the key ways to differentiate, capture loyalty, and grow," said Marc Pickren, CEO of OutboundEngine, in a statement. "Yet the complexity of buying ads on Facebook and Instagram stops many SMBs from taking full advantage of their social presence for exposure. Social Ads democratizes the process by seamlessly merging marketing and advertising efforts, making it easy not only to promote your brand on social networks, but to convert leads in perpetuity."

Social Ads captures prospective customers directly within social media platforms and creates ad messaging to drive traffic either to a website or to form fill-outs within the social platform. It also oversees content posting, manages targeting options, and measures each placement with performance analytics.

Social Ads does the following: