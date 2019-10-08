NexJ Updates CRM for Wealth Management

NexJ Systems, providers of customer management software to the financial services industry, today released an updated version of its CRM for Wealth Management, available for private cloud, hybrid cloud, or on-premises environments.

NexJ CRM for Wealth Management is purpose built to help financial advisors optimize customer value and enhance client engagement. It offers rep code security to support data governance; wealth-specific client attributes, such as market segment, domicile, and investor qualification; and transparent client management across teams and the broader organization.

In addition, NexJ Nudge-AI digital assistants can seamlessly integrate with the CRM, delivering machine learning and natural language processing to assist advisors increase customer loyalty, enhance sales and service, and automate compliance requirements.