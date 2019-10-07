6sense Launches Account Based Retargeting

6sense, an account-based orchestration platform provider, today released an Account Based Retargeting feature to help its customers create smart, dynamic audiences in platforms like Google Ads and Display & Video 360 by leveraging account, persona, behavior, dynamic segment, and predicted buying stage data from 6sense.

These audiences can be used in Google Ads and other ad platforms to deliver personalized ads and more focused landing pages, exclude low-value audiences, increase bids on high-value audiences, and expand reach exclusively to target audiences.

Account Based Retargeting is built on top of the patent-pending 6sense Company Graph, which provides account firmographics, segment insights, behavioral data, and predictive insights about the buying stage of website visitors' companies. Not only can 6sense provide Google Analytics and Google Ads with basics such as account name, industry, revenue range, and employee size, but it also exposes behavioral data such as whether a person is in an active buying cycle for your product; part of an account that is researching a key competitor or has an open opportunity; or an existing customer.