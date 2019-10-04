Brightcove Expands Partnership with Adobe

Brightcove, a provider of cloud services for video, has joined Marketo's LaunchPoint ecosystem as an Accelerate partner for Marketo Engage customers looking to incorporate video assets into their marketing strategies.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Marketo's LaunchPoint program," said Rick Hanson, chief revenue officer at Brightcove, in a statement. "As marketers increasingly rely on video to engage with audiences, this partnership will provide incredible support and ease of use on a single platform for industry-leading video and demand generation activities. We are energized by the opportunity to work with the leader in MarTech, further solidifying our commitment to marketers."

"One of the most requested features from our customers is the ability to seamlessly embed video into their marketing strategies at scale and at record speed," said Shai Alfandary, global head of independent software vendors and the LaunchPoint Ecosystem Program at Adobe, the parent company of Marketo, in a statement. "We are thrilled to bring Brightcove into the LaunchPoint program to empower our customers to quickly, easily, and reliably incorporate video into their marketing programs. Together, we can help our customers better engage with their audiences, measure success, and report on results using video."