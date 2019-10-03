Engagio Introduces Orchestrate, an Engagement Marketing Solution

Engagio, a provider of marketing engagement software, has launched Engagio Orchestrate, which enables revenue teams to design and automate high-impact plays across channels, such as advertising, sales engagement, marketing automation, direct mail, and CRM.

Part of the Engagio B2B Marketing Engagement Platform, Orchestrate is an account-based marketing (ABM) solution that enables companies to target people, accounts, and buying groups at every stage of the account journey.

"As buying becomes increasingly non-linear, the traditional model where marketing generates and passes new business leads to sales is looking increasingly outdated," said Jon Miller, CEO of Engagio, in a statement. "Rather than a hand-off baton pass, winning marketing and sales teams today operate as a team, working together to create pipeline, win deals, and drive account growth. The Engagio Orchestrate solution is the first marketing technology that takes the best parts of traditional lead-based demand generation and combines it with the best of account-based marketing to foster this kind of integrated teamwork."

With Engagio Orchestrate, B2B marketing professionals can do the following:

Run cross-channel, cross-department plays that advance people and accounts through their buying journeys;

Use data sourced from multiple systems, including CRM, marketing automation, websites, third-party intent, and corporate email, to create precise audiences of people and accounts, segmented by persona, industry, account, job, buying stage, engagement or non-engagement, and many other criteria;

Launch actions and sync audiences to sales and marketing systems, including advertising, marketing automation, sales engagement, direct mail, website personalization, conversational marketing, and more; and

Update audiences automatically as people and accounts move through their unique journeys.

Marketers can use Engagio Orchestrate to streamline plays, such as automatically activating advertising or sales campaigns for target accounts that go cold; to reach out to target accounts that show surging interest for their products; to alert account executives to new engagement from executives at target accounts that were previously lost; and to nurture open opportunities that stall out.