CallTrackingMetrics Adds Live Chat to Its Unified Communications Suite

CallTrackingMetrics, a provider o call tracking and contact center software, has launched a live chat product that lets businesses gather essential marketing attribution data for all of their communication channels within one platform.

With this capability, companies will be able to attribute live chat conversations back to unique advertising channels or campaigns.

Furthermore, businesses can manage chat requests in line with their unique routing customizations and customize their chat widgets with their own colors, create individual and team canned responses, share files in chats, and set up custom triggers based on chats to automate internal actions across teams.